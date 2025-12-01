Oracle Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Oracle.

Looking at options history for Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) we detected 68 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 33% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 41% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 29 are puts, for a total amount of $2,916,163 and 39, calls, for a total amount of $5,664,730.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $125.0 and $300.0 for Oracle, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Oracle stands at 2282.1, with a total volume reaching 22,405.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Oracle, situated within the strike price corridor from $125.0 to $300.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Oracle 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ORCL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $27.45 $27.0 $27.0 $200.00 $1.3M 2.5K 569 ORCL PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/18/26 $16.2 $15.65 $15.85 $160.00 $1.2M 313 801 ORCL CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/17/27 $59.15 $58.6 $58.6 $210.00 $1.1M 320 192 ORCL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/17/27 $58.7 $57.85 $58.42 $210.00 $456.6K 320 274 ORCL CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $31.0 $30.5 $30.5 $250.00 $396.5K 3.5K 531

About Oracle

Oracle provides enterprise applications and infrastructure offerings through a variety of flexible IT deployment models, including on-premises, cloud-based, and hybrid. Founded in 1977, Oracle pioneered the first commercial SQL-based relational database management system, which is commonly used by the world's largest companies for high-volume online transaction processing workloads. Besides databases, Oracle also sells enterprise resource planning platforms and cloud infrastructure that play an increasingly important role in large language model training and inferencing.

In light of the recent options history for Oracle, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Oracle

With a trading volume of 4,918,115, the price of ORCL is down by -0.21%, reaching $201.53.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 11 days from now.

What The Experts Say On Oracle

Over the past month, 3 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $296.67.

* An analyst from Baird has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Oracle, which currently sits at a price target of $315. * An analyst from DA Davidson has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Oracle, which currently sits at a price target of $200. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Deutsche Bank lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $375.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.