Looking At Super Micro Computer's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 23 uncommon options trades for Super Micro Computer.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 39% bullish and 56%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $259,366, and 16 are calls, for a total amount of $591,928.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $28.0 to $50.0 for Super Micro Computer over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Super Micro Computer stands at 4007.32, with a total volume reaching 11,457.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Super Micro Computer, situated within the strike price corridor from $28.0 to $50.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Super Micro Computer Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SMCI PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/18/26 $9.2 $9.15 $9.15 $35.00 $71.3K 7.5K 212 SMCI CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/18/26 $5.65 $5.3 $5.6 $50.00 $56.0K 2.5K 103 SMCI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $1.07 $1.05 $1.07 $40.00 $53.5K 17.0K 743 SMCI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/26 $4.85 $4.7 $4.83 $40.00 $50.8K 1.9K 106 SMCI CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/17/27 $9.95 $9.25 $9.39 $50.00 $46.9K 2.3K 50

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer Inc provides high-performance server technology services to cloud computing, data centers, high-performance computing, and the Internet of Things embedded markets. Its solutions include servers, storage systems, modular blade servers, workstations, full-rack scale solutions, networking devices, server sub-systems, and server management. These turn-key solutions are designed, developed, validated, and installed for AI datacenters. The company has one operating segment that develops and provides high-performance server solutions based upon a, modular and open-standard architecture. More than half of the firm's revenue is generated in the United States, with the rest coming from Europe, Asia, and other regions.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Super Micro Computer, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Super Micro Computer

Currently trading with a volume of 6,750,282, the SMCI's price is down by -3.2%, now at $32.77.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 71 days.

Expert Opinions on Super Micro Computer

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $50.6.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Rosenblatt continues to hold a Buy rating for Super Micro Computer, targeting a price of $55. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Needham keeps a Buy rating on Super Micro Computer with a target price of $51. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for Super Micro Computer, targeting a price of $43. * An analyst from Argus Research upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $64. * An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Super Micro Computer, which currently sits at a price target of $40.

