Smart Money Is Betting Big In JD.com Options

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards JD.com (NASDAQ:JD), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in JD usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 9 extraordinary options activities for JD.com. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 11% leaning bullish and 66% bearish. Among these notable options, 5 are puts, totaling $239,390, and 4 are calls, amounting to $199,970.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $30.0 and $40.0 for JD.com, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for JD.com's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across JD.com's significant trades, within a strike price range of $30.0 to $40.0, over the past month.

JD.com 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JD CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $5.65 $5.2 $5.3 $30.00 $68.9K 5.8K 155 JD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $5.5 $5.25 $5.26 $30.00 $52.5K 5.8K 309 JD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $5.5 $5.25 $5.25 $30.00 $52.5K 5.8K 309 JD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $10.05 $10.0 $10.05 $40.00 $52.3K 2.4K 52 JD PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $10.1 $10.05 $10.1 $40.00 $50.5K 2.4K 102

About JD.com

JD.com is the third-largest Chinese e-commerce platform by gross merchandise volume in 2024. it offers a wide selection of authentic products with speedy and reliable delivery. The company has built its own nationwide fulfilment infrastructure and last-mile delivery network, staffed by its own employees, which supports both its online direct sales, its online marketplace and omnichannel businesses.

Having examined the options trading patterns of JD.com, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is JD.com Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 1,263,197, the price of JD is up by 0.34%, reaching $29.93.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 94 days from now.

What The Experts Say On JD.com

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $38.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from B of A Securities persists with their Buy rating on JD.com, maintaining a target price of $38. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Benchmark continues to hold a Buy rating for JD.com, targeting a price of $38.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for JD.com, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.