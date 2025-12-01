Behind the Scenes of Alibaba Gr Hldgs's Latest Options Trends

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Alibaba Gr Hldgs (NYSE:BABA).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with BABA, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 16 uncommon options trades for Alibaba Gr Hldgs.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 25% bullish and 43%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $204,475, and 12 are calls, for a total amount of $502,484.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $130.0 to $200.0 for Alibaba Gr Hldgs over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Alibaba Gr Hldgs's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Alibaba Gr Hldgs's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $130.0 to $200.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Alibaba Gr Hldgs Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BABA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $3.75 $3.7 $3.75 $165.00 $126.0K 14.9K 97 BABA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/20/26 $13.3 $13.25 $13.16 $160.00 $60.7K 3.4K 66 BABA PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/17/26 $23.65 $22.75 $23.65 $175.00 $59.1K 297 25 BABA PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $14.35 $14.2 $14.35 $170.00 $57.4K 2.5K 40 BABA CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $4.65 $4.65 $4.65 $200.00 $46.5K 27.0K 102

About Alibaba Gr Hldgs

Alibaba is the world's largest online and mobile commerce company as measured by gross merchandise volume. It operates China's online marketplaces, including Taobao (consumer-to-consumer) and Tmall (business-to-consumer). The China retail e-commerce platform is the most valuable cash flow-generating business at Alibaba. Additional revenue sources include China wholesale e-commerce, international retail and wholesale e-commerce, local consumer services, travel services, cloud computing, digital media and entertainment, Cainiao logistics services, and other businesses.

In light of the recent options history for Alibaba Gr Hldgs, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Alibaba Gr Hldgs

Trading volume stands at 2,644,074, with BABA's price up by 1.81%, positioned at $160.14.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 80 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Alibaba Gr Hldgs

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $207.0.

* An analyst from Benchmark downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $195. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Overweight rating on Alibaba Gr Hldgs with a target price of $230. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Overweight rating for Alibaba Gr Hldgs, targeting a price of $195. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Bernstein continues to hold a Outperform rating for Alibaba Gr Hldgs, targeting a price of $190. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Citigroup keeps a Buy rating on Alibaba Gr Hldgs with a target price of $225.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.