Apple Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in AAPL usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 25 extraordinary options activities for Apple. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 36% leaning bullish and 44% bearish. Among these notable options, 3 are puts, totaling $726,155, and 22 are calls, amounting to $19,230,647.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $155.0 to $285.0 for Apple during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Apple stands at 16039.07, with a total volume reaching 29,508.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Apple, situated within the strike price corridor from $155.0 to $285.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Apple Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $36.6 $36.35 $36.35 $280.00 $9.5M 10.3K 0 AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $31.25 $31.05 $31.45 $250.00 $8.2M 48.7K 0 AAPL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/05/25 $3.7 $3.6 $3.45 $280.00 $614.7K 6.4K 17 AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $8.9 $8.8 $8.9 $280.00 $267.0K 43.2K 386 AAPL CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $17.7 $17.6 $17.6 $265.00 $176.0K 33.5K 447

About Apple

Apple is among the largest companies in the world, with a broad portfolio of hardware and software products targeted at consumers and businesses. Apple's iPhone makes up a majority of the firm sales, and Apple's other products like Mac, iPad, and Watch are designed around the iPhone as the focal point of an expansive software ecosystem. Apple has progressively worked to add new applications, like streaming video, subscription bundles, and augmented reality. The firm designs its own software and semiconductors while working with subcontractors like Foxconn and TSMC to build its products and chips. Slightly less than half of Apple's sales come directly through its flagship stores, with a majority of sales coming indirectly through partnerships and distribution.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Apple, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Apple

With a volume of 3,246,296, the price of AAPL is down -0.93% at $276.27.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 59 days.

What The Experts Say On Apple

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $250.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Rosenblatt continues to hold a Neutral rating for Apple, targeting a price of $250.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Apple, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.