Behind the Scenes of Constellation Brands's Latest Options Trends

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Constellation Brands. Our analysis of options history for Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) revealed 8 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 50% of traders were bullish, while 37% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 4 were puts, with a value of $147,841, and 4 were calls, valued at $342,560.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $90.0 and $145.0 for Constellation Brands, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Constellation Brands's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Constellation Brands's significant trades, within a strike price range of $90.0 to $145.0, over the past month.

Constellation Brands Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume STZ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/28 $55.0 $54.9 $54.9 $90.00 $148.4K 11 52 STZ CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/21/28 $56.9 $54.0 $55.0 $90.00 $137.5K 11 0 STZ PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $6.3 $6.0 $6.0 $140.00 $60.0K 2.7K 107 STZ PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $16.3 $16.0 $16.0 $145.00 $30.4K 604 24 STZ PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/28 $18.7 $16.8 $16.8 $120.00 $30.2K 124 50

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands is the largest provider of alcoholic beverages across the beer, wine, and spirits categories in the US, generating 84% of revenue from Mexican beer imports under top-selling brands such as Modelo and Corona. The rest of the business includes some remaining wine and spirits brands, categories where the company has pruned assets in recent years. With its exclusive rights tied to the Mexican beer brands, effective only in the US, the firm has limited revenue exposure to international markets. Constellation owns a 26% stake in no-moat Canopy Growth, a medicinal and recreational cannabis producer in Canada, and has a 50/50 joint venture with glass manufacturer Owens-Illinois in Mexico.

Constellation Brands's Current Market Status

With a volume of 1,799,095, the price of STZ is up 1.1% at $136.38.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 42 days.

What The Experts Say On Constellation Brands

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $135.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

An analyst from Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Constellation Brands, which currently sits at a price target of $135.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.