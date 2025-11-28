Vistra Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Vistra (NYSE:VST).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with VST, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 15 options trades for Vistra.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 40% bullish and 60%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $720,000, and 14, calls, for a total amount of $950,690.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $100.0 and $320.0 for Vistra, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Vistra's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Vistra's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $100.0 to $320.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Vistra Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VST PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/17/26 $24.7 $24.0 $24.0 $185.00 $720.0K 572 300 VST CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $15.55 $15.4 $15.55 $175.00 $219.2K 3.0K 413 VST CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/12/25 $17.55 $16.85 $16.66 $165.00 $174.7K 1.0K 835 VST CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $16.25 $15.85 $15.85 $175.00 $95.1K 3.0K 158 VST CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/05/25 $5.5 $5.05 $5.05 $180.00 $78.2K 542 283

About Vistra

Vistra Corp. is one of the largest power producers and retail energy providers in the US. Following the 2024 Energy Harbor acquisition, Vistra owns 41 gigawatts of nuclear, coal, natural gas, solar, and energy storage assets. The Lotus Partners asset purchase would add 2.6 GW of natural gas generation. Its retail electricity business serves 5 million customers in 20 states, including almost a third of all Texas electricity consumers. Vistra emerged from the Energy Future Holdings bankruptcy as a stand-alone entity in 2016. It acquired Dynegy in 2018.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Vistra, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Vistra Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 1,907,780, with VST's price up by 1.54%, positioned at $179.52.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 90 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Vistra

Over the past month, 3 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $235.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from BMO Capital keeps a Outperform rating on Vistra with a target price of $245. * An analyst from Keybanc downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $217. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group continues to hold a Outperform rating for Vistra, targeting a price of $243.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Vistra with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.