Block's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Block. Our analysis of options history for Block (NYSE:XYZ) revealed 22 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 54% of traders were bullish, while 36% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 11 were puts, with a value of $778,718, and 11 were calls, valued at $604,639.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $30.0 to $125.0 for Block during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Block's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Block's significant trades, within a strike price range of $30.0 to $125.0, over the past month.

Block Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume XYZ PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $3.15 $3.05 $3.07 $65.00 $189.7K 3.1K 628 XYZ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/12/25 $14.9 $12.8 $14.9 $52.00 $149.0K 255 6 XYZ PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $8.65 $8.6 $8.65 $70.00 $147.0K 1.6K 170 XYZ CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/12/25 $12.55 $11.6 $11.8 $55.00 $118.0K 256 100 XYZ PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/26 $12.7 $12.25 $12.25 $75.00 $73.5K 226 60

About Block

Founded in 2009, Block provides payment services to merchants, along with related services. The company also launched Cash App, a person-to-person payment network. In 2024, Square's payment volume was almost USD 250 million.

In light of the recent options history for Block, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Block Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 3,455,713, the price of XYZ is up by 2.69%, reaching $66.78.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 83 days from now.

Expert Opinions on Block

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $86.4.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* In a cautious move, an analyst from Stephens & Co. downgraded its rating to Overweight, setting a price target of $95. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Truist Securities keeps a Sell rating on Block with a target price of $67. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from RBC Capital continues to hold a Outperform rating for Block, targeting a price of $90. * An analyst from Needham persists with their Buy rating on Block, maintaining a target price of $80. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Mizuho continues to hold a Outperform rating for Block, targeting a price of $100.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Block options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.