Salesforce Unusual Options Activity For November 28

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Salesforce (NYSE:CRM), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in CRM usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 51 extraordinary options activities for Salesforce. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 43% leaning bullish and 33% bearish. Among these notable options, 16 are puts, totaling $1,085,415, and 35 are calls, amounting to $2,262,062.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $125.0 to $370.0 for Salesforce over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Salesforce stands at 652.63, with a total volume reaching 7,393.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Salesforce, situated within the strike price corridor from $125.0 to $370.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Salesforce Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRM PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/17/27 $15.55 $15.05 $15.15 $175.00 $257.5K 63 170 CRM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/05/25 $43.0 $41.6 $42.7 $190.00 $196.3K 2 75 CRM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $12.5 $12.45 $12.45 $230.00 $175.7K 1.8K 172 CRM CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $11.1 $10.85 $11.0 $240.00 $165.0K 1.7K 392 CRM CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $71.25 $69.6 $71.25 $165.00 $106.8K 13 15

About Salesforce

Salesforce provides enterprise cloud computing solutions. The company offers customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together. Its Customer 360 platform helps the group deliver a single source of truth, connecting customer data across systems, apps, and devices to help companies sell, service, market, and conduct commerce. It also offers Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing campaigns, Commerce Cloud as an e-commerce engine, the Salesforce Platform, which allows enterprises to build applications, and other solutions, such as MuleSoft for data integration.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Salesforce, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Salesforce

Currently trading with a volume of 3,683,060, the CRM's price is up by 1.07%, now at $230.6.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 5 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Salesforce

In the last month, 4 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $305.75.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* An analyst from Mizuho has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Salesforce, which currently sits at a price target of $340. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald lowers its rating to Overweight with a new price target of $325. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Citigroup keeps a Neutral rating on Salesforce with a target price of $253. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B of A Securities keeps a Buy rating on Salesforce with a target price of $305.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

