Behind the Scenes of MongoDB's Latest Options Trends

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in MDB usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 49 extraordinary options activities for MongoDB. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 32% leaning bullish and 28% bearish. Among these notable options, 23 are puts, totaling $2,449,635, and 26 are calls, amounting to $2,263,480.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $190.0 and $500.0 for MongoDB, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for MongoDB's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across MongoDB's significant trades, within a strike price range of $190.0 to $500.0, over the past month.

MongoDB 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MDB PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $11.1 $10.2 $10.8 $295.00 $1.0M 7.0K 1.0K MDB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/05/25 $22.8 $22.35 $22.35 $335.00 $438.8K 38 199 MDB PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/05/25 $23.8 $23.75 $23.8 $335.00 $263.2K 43 195 MDB CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $12.45 $11.9 $12.45 $370.00 $249.0K 2.1K 1.0K MDB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $14.65 $13.15 $13.45 $370.00 $202.2K 2.1K 204

About MongoDB

Founded in 2007, MongoDB is a vendor of a document-oriented database that accelerates development processes of new applications. Enterprise customers can choose between the fully managed offering, MongoDB Atlas, or the self-managed version, MongoDB Enterprise Advanced. MongoDB is a popular tool among developers, and its free Community Server has recorded over 500 million downloads since 2009.

Having examined the options trading patterns of MongoDB, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

MongoDB's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 1,100,319, the MDB's price is up by 2.07%, now at $333.04.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 3 days.

What The Experts Say On MongoDB

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $419.0.

* An analyst from Citigroup persists with their Buy rating on MongoDB, maintaining a target price of $440. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Truist Securities continues to hold a Buy rating for MongoDB, targeting a price of $400. * An analyst from BMO Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on MongoDB, which currently sits at a price target of $415. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Citizens continues to hold a Market Outperform rating for MongoDB, targeting a price of $435. * An analyst from RBC Capital persists with their Outperform rating on MongoDB, maintaining a target price of $405.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.