Looking At Symbotic's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SYM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 uncommon options trades for Symbotic.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 25% bullish and 58%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $300,480, and 8 are calls, for a total amount of $398,270.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $40.0 to $115.0 for Symbotic over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Symbotic's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Symbotic's whale activity within a strike price range from $40.0 to $115.0 in the last 30 days.

Symbotic 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SYM PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 12/05/25 $26.2 $24.0 $25.3 $110.00 $151.8K 127 60 SYM PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/26/25 $31.5 $30.1 $31.5 $115.00 $94.5K 30 30 SYM CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $7.8 $7.1 $7.41 $85.00 $74.4K 269 106 SYM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $15.3 $12.8 $14.6 $77.50 $72.8K 67 50 SYM CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/28/25 $14.1 $12.2 $12.75 $72.00 $61.2K 526 148

About Symbotic

Symbotic Inc is an automation technology company that develops technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The group develops, commercializes, and deploys end-to-end technology solutions that dramatically improve supply chain operations. Th company also automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for some of the retail and wholesale companies in the world. The company operates in two geographical regions the United States and Canada. Key revenue is generated from the United States.

Symbotic's Current Market Status

With a volume of 2,192,361, the price of SYM is down -3.44% at $84.3.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 68 days.

What The Experts Say On Symbotic

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $67.8.

* An analyst from Needham persists with their Buy rating on Symbotic, maintaining a target price of $70. * An analyst from Craig-Hallum has elevated its stance to Buy, setting a new price target at $70. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from DA Davidson keeps a Neutral rating on Symbotic with a target price of $47. * An analyst from Northland Capital Markets persists with their Outperform rating on Symbotic, maintaining a target price of $70. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald keeps a Overweight rating on Symbotic with a target price of $82.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.