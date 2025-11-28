Check Out What Whales Are Doing With RDDT

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Reddit (NYSE:RDDT).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with RDDT, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 37 uncommon options trades for Reddit.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 62% bullish and 32%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $780,085, and 30 are calls, for a total amount of $2,959,657.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $150.0 to $320.0 for Reddit over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Reddit's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Reddit's significant trades, within a strike price range of $150.0 to $320.0, over the past month.

Reddit Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RDDT CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $8.0 $7.8 $8.0 $250.00 $395.2K 3.6K 551 RDDT CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/28/25 $36.9 $34.75 $36.9 $180.00 $369.0K 180 117 RDDT CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $70.0 $68.0 $70.0 $200.00 $280.0K 967 40 RDDT CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $36.1 $34.35 $35.0 $220.00 $262.5K 864 85 RDDT PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $6.8 $6.55 $6.8 $200.00 $203.3K 1.3K 350

About Reddit

Reddit is a social media platform where users can engage in conversations, explore, and create communities centered around their interests. Founded in 2005 by Steve Huffman and Alexis Ohanian, Reddit has evolved into a vast network of user-generated content organized into specialized forums known as "subreddits." The platform's unique community-driven model relies on volunteer moderators to manage content and maintain subreddit guidelines. Reddit generates revenue through advertising, Premium Memberships, and data licensing agreements.

In light of the recent options history for Reddit, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Reddit

With a volume of 1,941,295, the price of RDDT is up 0.81% at $209.25.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 75 days.

What The Experts Say On Reddit

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $238.4.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Neutral rating for Reddit, targeting a price of $227. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from B. Riley Securities lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $245. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from B of A Securities continues to hold a Neutral rating for Reddit, targeting a price of $210. * An analyst from Needham downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $300. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Bernstein continues to hold a Market Perform rating for Reddit, targeting a price of $210.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

