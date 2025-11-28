Trade Desk's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in TTD usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 13 extraordinary options activities for Trade Desk. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 46% leaning bullish and 46% bearish. Among these notable options, 5 are puts, totaling $292,135, and 8 are calls, amounting to $565,659.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $25.0 to $50.0 for Trade Desk during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Trade Desk's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Trade Desk's significant trades, within a strike price range of $25.0 to $50.0, over the past month.

Trade Desk 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TTD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/15/26 $5.0 $4.4 $4.99 $47.50 $201.5K 248 403 TTD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $3.45 $3.4 $3.45 $35.00 $106.6K 2.2K 457 TTD CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $11.8 $11.25 $11.4 $40.00 $91.2K 1.9K 112 TTD PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $17.15 $16.5 $16.71 $50.00 $66.8K 3.4K 40 TTD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $2.18 $2.13 $2.12 $42.50 $61.5K 4.0K 176

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk provides a self-service platform that helps advertisers and ad agencies programmatically find and purchase digital ad inventory (display, video, audio, and social) on devices like computers, smartphones, and connected TVs. It uses data in an iterative manner to optimize the performance of ad impressions purchased. The firm's platform is referred to as a demand-side platform in the digital ad industry, and it generates revenue from fees based on a percentage of what its clients spend on advertising.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Trade Desk, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Trade Desk Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 3,912,174, the price of TTD is up by 0.26%, reaching $39.21.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 75 days from now.

Expert Opinions on Trade Desk

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $68.2.

* An analyst from RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Trade Desk, which currently sits at a price target of $80. * An analyst from DA Davidson persists with their Buy rating on Trade Desk, maintaining a target price of $54. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Needham keeps a Buy rating on Trade Desk with a target price of $60. * An analyst from UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Trade Desk, which currently sits at a price target of $82. * In a positive move, an analyst from Benchmark has upgraded their rating to Buy and adjusted the price target to $65.

