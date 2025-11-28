10 Industrials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Industrials sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HXL CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $60.00 $3.3 million 23 2.0K LUV CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $37.50 $85.5K 9.8K 1.2K UPWK CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $17.50 $72.0K 3.2K 816 MMM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/12/25 $170.00 $35.6K 93 791 FLNC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $20.00 $168.0K 5.8K 505 ACHR CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/28 $12.00 $94.2K 2.1K 409 CAT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/05/25 $575.00 $203.5K 32 330 VRT PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $160.00 $40.4K 4.2K 220 AAL CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $5.00 $91.0K 300 100 HTZ PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $9.00 $26.9K 53.4K 69

• For HXL (NYSE:HXL), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 21 day(s) on December 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 2000 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $3.3 million, with a price of $1650.0 per contract. There were 23 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2000 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LUV (NYSE:LUV), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 49 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 900 contract(s) at a $37.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $85.5K, with a price of $95.0 per contract. There were 9846 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1278 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UPWK (NASDAQ:UPWK), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 21 day(s) on December 19, 2025. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $17.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $72.0K, with a price of $240.0 per contract. There were 3251 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 816 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MMM (NYSE:MMM), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 14 day(s) on December 12, 2025. This event was a transfer of 87 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.6K, with a price of $410.0 per contract. There were 93 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 791 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FLNC (NASDAQ:FLNC), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 413 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $168.0K, with a price of $840.0 per contract. There were 5881 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 505 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ACHR (NYSE:ACHR), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 784 day(s) on January 21, 2028. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $12.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $94.2K, with a price of $314.0 per contract. There were 2106 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 409 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CAT (NYSE:CAT), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on December 5, 2025. Parties traded 256 contract(s) at a $575.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 32 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $203.5K, with a price of $795.0 per contract. There were 32 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 330 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For VRT (NYSE:VRT), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 21 day(s) on December 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 105 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.4K, with a price of $385.0 per contract. There were 4284 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 220 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAL (NASDAQ:AAL), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 112 day(s) on March 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $91.0K, with a price of $910.0 per contract. There were 300 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 100 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HTZ (NASDAQ:HTZ), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 21 day(s) on December 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 69 contract(s) at a $9.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.9K, with a price of $390.0 per contract. There were 53469 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 69 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.