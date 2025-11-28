10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/28/25 $430.00 $34.6K 15.9K 159.3K AMZN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/05/25 $235.00 $28.3K 18.1K 19.6K JD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/20/26 $27.00 $78.4K 2.0K 1.1K NIO PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/28/25 $6.50 $40.8K 5.7K 875 WRBY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $20.00 $45.0K 1.3K 513 BBWI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/20/26 $17.50 $51.3K 223 308 CVNA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/05/25 $375.00 $36.7K 115 270 CPNG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $27.00 $29.5K 1.5K 182 DKNG CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/05/25 $30.00 $26.8K 2.8K 165 ABNB CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $140.00 $97.1K 4.4K 83

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 503 contract(s) at a $430.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 28 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.6K, with a price of $65.0 per contract. There were 15996 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 159304 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on December 5, 2025. This event was a transfer of 111 contract(s) at a $235.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.3K, with a price of $255.0 per contract. There were 18173 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 19668 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For JD (NASDAQ:JD), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 84 day(s) on February 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 1136 contract(s) at a $27.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 33 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $78.4K, with a price of $69.0 per contract. There were 2094 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1138 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NIO (NYSE:NIO), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 400 contract(s) at a $6.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.8K, with a price of $102.0 per contract. There were 5722 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 875 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding WRBY (NYSE:WRBY), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 21 day(s) on December 19, 2025. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.0K, with a price of $90.0 per contract. There were 1328 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 513 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BBWI (NYSE:BBWI), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 84 day(s) on February 20, 2026. Parties traded 302 contract(s) at a $17.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.3K, with a price of $170.0 per contract. There were 223 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 308 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CVNA (NYSE:CVNA), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on December 5, 2025. Parties traded 30 contract(s) at a $375.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.7K, with a price of $1225.0 per contract. There were 115 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 270 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CPNG (NYSE:CPNG), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 21 day(s) on December 19, 2025. Parties traded 174 contract(s) at a $27.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 28 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.5K, with a price of $170.0 per contract. There were 1546 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 182 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DKNG (NASDAQ:DKNG), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 7 day(s) on December 5, 2025. This event was a transfer of 80 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.8K, with a price of $335.0 per contract. There were 2886 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 165 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ABNB (NASDAQ:ABNB), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 413 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 83 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $97.1K, with a price of $1170.0 per contract. There were 4465 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 83 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

