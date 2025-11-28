10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/28/25 $177.50 $26.3K 10.4K 131.4K AAPL CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/12/25 $280.00 $30.2K 4.8K 15.9K MSTR CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/05/25 $190.00 $27.7K 21.3K 12.5K MU PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/05/25 $235.00 $170.5K 405 12.0K AVGO PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/05/25 $400.00 $70.1K 534 3.2K BMNR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/28/25 $30.00 $80.3K 5.4K 2.3K AMD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $260.00 $127.7K 7.3K 1.7K WULF CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/05/25 $13.00 $145.3K 2.7K 1.5K MSFT CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $520.00 $117.6K 33.5K 1.3K U CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/28/25 $42.50 $26.9K 5.7K 1.3K

• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 1210 contract(s) at a $177.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 73 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.3K, with a price of $22.0 per contract. There were 10417 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 131401 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 14 day(s) on December 12, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $280.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.2K, with a price of $302.0 per contract. There were 4823 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 15930 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSTR (NASDAQ:MSTR), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on December 5, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $190.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.7K, with a price of $277.0 per contract. There were 21305 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 12526 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MU (NASDAQ:MU), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on December 5, 2025. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $235.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $170.5K, with a price of $682.0 per contract. There were 405 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 12047 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AVGO (NASDAQ:AVGO), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on December 5, 2025. This event was a transfer of 83 contract(s) at a $400.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $70.1K, with a price of $845.0 per contract. There were 534 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3267 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BMNR (AMEX:BMNR), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 400 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $80.3K, with a price of $201.0 per contract. There were 5414 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2377 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 49 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $260.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $127.7K, with a price of $426.0 per contract. There were 7328 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1759 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For WULF (NASDAQ:WULF), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on December 5, 2025. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $13.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $145.3K, with a price of $290.0 per contract. There were 2753 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1584 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 49 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 196 contract(s) at a $520.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $117.6K, with a price of $600.0 per contract. There were 33560 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1398 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For U (NYSE:U), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 999 contract(s) at a $42.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.9K, with a price of $27.0 per contract. There were 5725 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1309 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

