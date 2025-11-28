Eli Lilly Unusual Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Eli Lilly. Our analysis of options history for Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) revealed 84 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 27% of traders were bullish, while 51% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 26 were puts, with a value of $2,090,541, and 58 were calls, valued at $10,418,102.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $520.0 to $1400.0 for Eli Lilly over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Eli Lilly's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Eli Lilly's whale activity within a strike price range from $520.0 to $1400.0 in the last 30 days.

Eli Lilly Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LLY CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/17/27 $253.0 $243.5 $248.0 $1000.00 $2.4M 1.0K 113 LLY CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $154.45 $152.0 $152.0 $940.00 $1.1M 1.1K 122 LLY CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/09/26 $98.3 $94.8 $98.3 $1000.00 $706.5K 0 104 LLY CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/28/25 $346.7 $340.8 $342.85 $730.00 $685.7K 44 20 LLY CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/18/26 $166.0 $160.2 $164.24 $1100.00 $459.8K 652 34

About Eli Lilly

Eli Lilly is a drug firm with a focus on neuroscience, cardiometabolic, cancer, and immunology. Lilly's key products include Verzenio for cancer; Mounjaro, Zepbound, Jardiance, Trulicity, Humalog, and Humulin for cardiometabolic; and Taltz and Olumiant for immunology.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Eli Lilly, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Eli Lilly

With a volume of 1,643,178, the price of LLY is down -2.73% at $1074.19.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 69 days.

What The Experts Say On Eli Lilly

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $1195.8.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Citigroup persists with their Buy rating on Eli Lilly, maintaining a target price of $1500. * In a positive move, an analyst from Leerink Partners has upgraded their rating to Outperform and adjusted the price target to $1104. * An analyst from BMO Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Eli Lilly, which currently sits at a price target of $1100. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Eli Lilly, which currently sits at a price target of $1290. * An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Eli Lilly, which currently sits at a price target of $985.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Eli Lilly