Carnival's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Carnival (NYSE:CCL).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CCL, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 options trades for Carnival.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 23% bullish and 69%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, 12 are puts, for a total amount of $436,682, and there was 1 call, for a total amount of $35,319.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $26.0 and $28.0 for Carnival, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Carnival's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Carnival's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $26.0 to $28.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Carnival Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CCL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/28/25 $0.44 $0.42 $0.43 $26.00 $61.5K 4.1K 1.5K CCL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/28 $7.65 $5.3 $6.9 $28.00 $41.4K 29 424 CCL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/05/25 $0.95 $0.94 $0.95 $26.50 $40.1K 454 910 CCL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/05/25 $0.97 $0.94 $0.94 $26.50 $37.6K 454 400 CCL CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/05/25 $0.56 $0.54 $0.55 $26.00 $35.3K 869 209

About Carnival

Carnival is the largest global cruise company, with more than 90 ships in service. Its portfolio of brands includes Carnival Cruise Lines, Holland America, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn in North America; P&O Cruises and Cunard Line in the United Kingdom; Aida in Germany; Costa Cruises in Southern Europe. It recently folded its P&O Australia brand into Carnival. The firm also owns Holland America Princess Alaska Tours in Alaska and the Canadian Yukon. Carnival's brands attracted 14 million guests in 2024.

In light of the recent options history for Carnival, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Carnival

Currently trading with a volume of 6,909,543, the CCL's price is up by 0.79%, now at $25.63.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 21 days.

Expert Opinions on Carnival

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $37.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Wells Fargo has revised its rating downward to Overweight, adjusting the price target to $37.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Carnival with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.