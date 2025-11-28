Spotlight on Riot Platforms: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Riot Platforms.

Looking at options history for Riot Platforms (NASDAQ:RIOT) we detected 16 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 37% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $182,215 and 11, calls, for a total amount of $559,786.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $10.0 to $26.0 for Riot Platforms over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Riot Platforms stands at 7996.36, with a total volume reaching 50,883.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Riot Platforms, situated within the strike price corridor from $10.0 to $26.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Riot Platforms Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RIOT CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $2.4 $2.37 $2.4 $16.00 $120.0K 49.5K 44.1K RIOT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $6.3 $6.15 $6.18 $15.00 $61.8K 12.6K 100 RIOT CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $2.33 $2.28 $2.33 $16.00 $58.2K 49.5K 1.2K RIOT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $2.0 $1.75 $2.0 $16.00 $51.6K 49.5K 11 RIOT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/26 $3.7 $3.65 $3.65 $17.00 $47.8K 1.1K 145

About Riot Platforms

Riot Platforms Inc is a vertically integrated Bitcoin mining company focused on building, supporting, and operating blockchain technologies. The company's segments include Bitcoin Mining and Engineering. The Bitcoin Mining segment generates revenue from the Bitcoin the Company earns through its Bitcoin Mining activities. The Engineering segment generates revenue through customer contracts for custom engineered electrical products. It generates the majority of its revenue from the Bitcoin Mining segment.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Riot Platforms, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Riot Platforms

Currently trading with a volume of 10,688,546, the RIOT's price is up by 9.9%, now at $16.44.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 87 days.

Expert Opinions on Riot Platforms

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $23.2.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Piper Sandler downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $26. * An analyst from Citizens has revised its rating downward to Market Outperform, adjusting the price target to $25. * An analyst from Needham has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Riot Platforms, which currently sits at a price target of $28. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Overweight rating for Riot Platforms, targeting a price of $20. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Overweight rating on Riot Platforms with a target price of $17.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.