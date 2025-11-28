Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Robinhood Markets

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Robinhood Markets. Our analysis of options history for Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) revealed 34 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 55% of traders were bullish, while 32% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 8 were puts, with a value of $432,440, and 26 were calls, valued at $1,780,927.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $55.0 to $155.0 for Robinhood Markets over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Robinhood Markets's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Robinhood Markets's whale activity within a strike price range from $55.0 to $155.0 in the last 30 days.

Robinhood Markets Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HOOD CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $64.15 $62.35 $63.92 $65.00 $255.6K 1.2K 41 HOOD CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/18/26 $26.6 $26.6 $26.6 $140.00 $231.4K 592 88 HOOD CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/17/26 $26.0 $25.15 $26.0 $120.00 $130.0K 1.9K 50 HOOD CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 02/20/26 $19.45 $17.6 $18.42 $125.00 $92.1K 2.3K 55 HOOD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/28/25 $1.9 $1.7 $1.7 $127.00 $84.9K 1.6K 736

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets Inc is creating a modern financial services platform. It designs its own products and services and delivers them through a single, app-based cloud platform supported by proprietary technology. Its vertically integrated platform has enabled the introduction of new products and services such as cryptocurrency trading, dividend reinvestment, fraud detection, derivatives, fractional shares, recurring investments, and others.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Robinhood Markets, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Robinhood Markets's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 6,766,617, the price of HOOD is up by 0.97%, reaching $129.44.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 75 days from now.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Robinhood Markets

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $156.6.

* An analyst from Needham downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $145. * An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald persists with their Overweight rating on Robinhood Markets, maintaining a target price of $155. * An analyst from Citizens has decided to maintain their Market Outperform rating on Robinhood Markets, which currently sits at a price target of $180. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Overweight rating for Robinhood Markets, targeting a price of $168. * An analyst from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods persists with their Market Perform rating on Robinhood Markets, maintaining a target price of $135.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.