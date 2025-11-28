What the Options Market Tells Us About Boeing

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Boeing (NYSE:BA).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with BA, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 uncommon options trades for Boeing.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 45% bullish and 36%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $140,981, and 8 are calls, for a total amount of $547,308.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $90.0 to $230.0 for Boeing over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Boeing stands at 3502.18, with a total volume reaching 1,154.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Boeing, situated within the strike price corridor from $90.0 to $230.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Boeing Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BA CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/21/28 $98.45 $96.5 $96.5 $105.00 $193.0K 75 20 BA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $86.6 $83.05 $85.0 $110.00 $127.5K 265 15 BA PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $24.85 $23.5 $23.5 $210.00 $58.7K 4.4K 25 BA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $1.77 $1.7 $1.76 $200.00 $54.9K 11.3K 857 BA PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/05/25 $18.75 $15.0 $17.41 $205.00 $53.9K 1 31

About Boeing

Boeing is a major aerospace and defense firm operating in three segments: commercial airplanes; defense, space, and security; and global services. Boeing's commercial airplanes segment competes with Airbus in the production of aircraft that can carry more than 130 passengers. Boeing's defense, space, and security segment competes with defense contractors such as Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman to create military aircraft, satellites, and weaponry. Global services provides aftermarket support to airlines.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Boeing, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Boeing

Currently trading with a volume of 569,405, the BA's price is up by 0.55%, now at $187.95.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 60 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Boeing

Over the past month, 4 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $248.25.

* An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Boeing, which currently sits at a price target of $240. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Susquehanna continues to hold a Positive rating for Boeing, targeting a price of $255. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from UBS continues to hold a Buy rating for Boeing, targeting a price of $275. * Showing optimism, an analyst from Freedom Capital Markets upgrades its rating to Buy with a revised price target of $223.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.