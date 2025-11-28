Smart Money Is Betting Big In AVGO Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Broadcom.

Looking at options history for Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) we detected 18 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 38% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 55% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $360,613 and 15, calls, for a total amount of $1,212,563.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $260.0 to $560.0 for Broadcom during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Broadcom's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Broadcom's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $260.0 to $560.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Broadcom Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AVGO CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $105.3 $103.5 $103.5 $300.00 $517.5K 7.4K 104 AVGO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $23.45 $23.2 $23.45 $400.00 $296.1K 874 130 AVGO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $23.75 $23.5 $23.5 $400.00 $188.0K 9.0K 208 AVGO CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $23.3 $23.05 $23.05 $400.00 $92.2K 9.0K 290 AVGO CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $47.55 $47.2 $47.55 $370.00 $52.3K 4.9K 37

About Broadcom

Broadcom is one of the largest semiconductor companies in the world and has also expanded into infrastructure software. Its semiconductors primarily serve computing, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity. It is primarily a fabless designer but holds some manufacturing in-house, such as for its best-of-breed film bulk acoustic resonator filters that sell into the Apple iPhone. In software, it sells virtualization, infrastructure, and security software to large enterprises, financial institutions, and governments. Broadcom is the product of consolidation. Its businesses are an amalgamation of former companies like legacy Broadcom and Avago Technologies in chips, as well as VMware, Brocade, CA Technologies, and Symantec in software.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Broadcom, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Broadcom

With a volume of 2,640,509, the price of AVGO is up 0.44% at $399.32.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 13 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Broadcom

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $435.0.

