What the Options Market Tells Us About Zscaler

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Zscaler. Our analysis of options history for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) revealed 20 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 65% of traders were bullish, while 25% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 10 were puts, with a value of $1,025,047, and 10 were calls, valued at $701,825.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $200.0 to $360.0 for Zscaler over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Zscaler's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Zscaler's whale trades within a strike price range from $200.0 to $360.0 in the last 30 days.

Zscaler Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ZS PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $105.7 $104.4 $105.7 $360.00 $475.6K 62 45 ZS CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $56.5 $56.15 $56.5 $250.00 $271.2K 220 53 ZS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/20/26 $16.0 $15.9 $15.95 $250.00 $181.8K 133 195 ZS CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $36.3 $35.0 $36.3 $300.00 $90.7K 430 1 ZS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $85.15 $81.5 $83.0 $200.00 $83.0K 151 11

About Zscaler

Zscaler is a software-as-a-service, or SaaS, firm focusing on providing cloud-native cybersecurity solutions to primarily enterprise customers. Zscaler's offerings can be broadly partitioned into Zscaler Internet Access, which provides secure access to external applications, and Zscaler Private Access, which provides secure access to internal applications. The firm is headquartered in San Jose, California, and went public in 2018.

In light of the recent options history for Zscaler, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Zscaler's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 383,181, the ZS's price is up by 0.22%, now at $252.53.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 96 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Zscaler

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $327.0.

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Zscaler, which currently sits at a price target of $335. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Stifel continues to hold a Buy rating for Zscaler, targeting a price of $320. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Mizuho continues to hold a Neutral rating for Zscaler, targeting a price of $325. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Scotiabank keeps a Sector Outperform rating on Zscaler with a target price of $320. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from B of A Securities continues to hold a Buy rating for Zscaler, targeting a price of $335.

