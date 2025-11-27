10 Industrials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $13.00 $90.5K 2.3K 1.0K BE CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $40.00 $27.0K 4.5K 784 JOBY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $32.00 $26.2K 3.3K 216 DAL PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/22/25 $64.00 $37.1K 97 97 VRT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/15/26 $180.00 $46.8K 44 41 RKLB PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $65.00 $89.0K 120 40 LII PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $600.00 $56.8K 17 30 SWK PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $77.50 $27.1K 0 28 SYM CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $35.00 $34.0K 1.5K 22 SMR CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $80.00 $30.0K 389 22

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding AAL (NASDAQ:AAL), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 6 day(s) on November 21, 2025. Parties traded 686 contract(s) at a $13.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 26 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $90.5K, with a price of $132.0 per contract. There were 2372 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1076 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BE (NYSE:BE), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 69 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 45 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.0K, with a price of $600.0 per contract. There were 4526 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 784 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding JOBY (NYSE:JOBY), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 50 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 210 contract(s) at a $32.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.2K, with a price of $125.0 per contract. There were 3338 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 216 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DAL (NYSE:DAL), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 97 day(s) on August 22, 2025. This event was a transfer of 70 contract(s) at a $64.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.1K, with a price of $530.0 per contract. There were 97 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 97 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For VRT (NYSE:VRT), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 169 day(s) on May 15, 2026. This event was a transfer of 41 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.8K, with a price of $1144.0 per contract. There were 44 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 41 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RKLB (NASDAQ:RKLB), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 69 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 40 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $89.0K, with a price of $2225.0 per contract. There were 120 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 40 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LII (NYSE:LII), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 69 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 30 contract(s) at a $600.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $56.8K, with a price of $1890.0 per contract. There were 17 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 30 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SWK (NYSE:SWK), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 113 day(s) on March 20, 2026. Parties traded 28 contract(s) at a $77.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.1K, with a price of $970.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 28 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SYM (NASDAQ:SYM), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 50 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 18 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.0K, with a price of $1890.0 per contract. There were 1553 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 22 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SMR (NYSE:SMR), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 414 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 40 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.0K, with a price of $750.0 per contract. There were 389 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 22 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.