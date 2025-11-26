What the Options Market Tells Us About Citigroup

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Citigroup (NYSE:C), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in C usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 63 extraordinary options activities for Citigroup. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 44% leaning bullish and 47% bearish. Among these notable options, 13 are puts, totaling $1,492,805, and 50 are calls, amounting to $6,034,394.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $50.0 to $115.0 for Citigroup during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Citigroup's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Citigroup's whale trades within a strike price range from $50.0 to $115.0 in the last 30 days.

Citigroup Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume C CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/18/26 $34.2 $32.5 $32.5 $75.00 $935.0K 3.6K 947 C CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/18/26 $32.35 $32.3 $32.3 $75.00 $904.4K 3.6K 201 C CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/18/26 $32.35 $32.3 $32.3 $75.00 $904.4K 3.6K 641 C PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $4.9 $4.25 $4.6 $80.00 $414.0K 11.8K 900 C CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $2.13 $2.04 $2.04 $110.00 $255.0K 27.0K 2.8K

About Citigroup

Citigroup is a global financial-services company doing business in more than 100 countries and jurisdictions. Citigroup's operations are organized into five primary segments: services, markets, banking, US personal banking, and wealth management. The bank's primary services include cross-border banking needs for multinational corporates, investment banking and trading, and credit card services in the United States.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Citigroup, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Citigroup's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 6,035,955, with C's price up by 1.89%, positioned at $103.08.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 49 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Citigroup

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $120.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Oppenheimer has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Citigroup, which currently sits at a price target of $120.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Citigroup, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.