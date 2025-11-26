Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on Sea Options

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Sea (NYSE:SE), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in SE usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 15 extraordinary options activities for Sea. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 26% leaning bullish and 53% bearish. Among these notable options, 5 are puts, totaling $724,206, and 10 are calls, amounting to $864,295.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $72.5 and $180.0 for Sea, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Sea's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Sea's significant trades, within a strike price range of $72.5 to $180.0, over the past month.

Sea Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SE PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/15/26 $7.25 $6.55 $7.05 $115.00 $493.5K 134 700 SE CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/18/26 $15.2 $14.0 $14.68 $170.00 $146.8K 560 150 SE CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/18/26 $14.95 $14.05 $14.37 $170.00 $143.7K 560 252 SE CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/26/25 $17.95 $15.8 $15.8 $125.00 $142.2K 0 0 SE CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/26/25 $15.75 $14.3 $14.3 $125.00 $128.7K 0 180

About Sea

Sea started as a gaming business, Garena, but in 2015 expanded into e-commerce. Sea operates Southeast Asia's largest e-commerce company, Shopee, in terms of gross merchandise value. Shopee is a hybrid C2C and B2C marketplace platform operating in Indonesia, Taiwan, Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Brazil. For Garena, Free Fire is the key revenue generating game. Sea's third business, SeaMoney, provides lending, payment, digital banking, and insurance services.As of March 31, 2024, Forrest Xiaodong Li, the founder, chairman and CEO, owned 59.8% of voting power and 18.5% of issued shares. Tencent owned 18.2% of issued shares with no voting power.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Sea, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Sea Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 2,204,228, with SE's price up by 1.4%, positioned at $138.2.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 97 days.

Expert Opinions on Sea

Over the past month, 4 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $185.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Sea, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.