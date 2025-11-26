Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Pony AI

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Pony AI (NASDAQ:PONY).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with PONY, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for Pony AI.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 100% bullish and 0%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $26,600, and 9, calls, for a total amount of $593,011.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $12.0 to $20.0 for Pony AI during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Pony AI's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Pony AI's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $12.0 to $20.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Pony AI 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PONY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/20/26 $1.65 $1.64 $1.64 $15.00 $115.1K 1.5K 712 PONY CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/28/25 $1.83 $0.93 $1.6 $12.00 $85.7K 2.3K 539 PONY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $1.67 $1.66 $1.67 $12.50 $72.1K 2.4K 1.1K PONY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/20/26 $1.65 $1.57 $1.65 $15.00 $66.9K 1.5K 1.8K PONY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $1.95 $1.38 $1.65 $12.50 $62.2K 2.4K 500

About Pony AI

Pony AI Inc is an artificial intelligence technology company that is principally engaged in the operation and development of autonomous vehicles. It operates fully driverless robotaxis through the PonyPilot mobile app in Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, and Shenzhen. The company operates a fleet of robotaxis. The Group conducts its operations mainly in the People's Republic of China (PRC) and the United States of America (U.S.) through subsidiaries. Key revenue is generated from the People's Republic of China.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Pony AI, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Pony AI Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 4,354,760, with PONY's price up by 0.15%, positioned at $13.35.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 118 days.

Expert Opinions on Pony AI

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $24.5.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Citigroup keeps a Buy rating on Pony AI with a target price of $24.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

