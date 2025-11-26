What the Options Market Tells Us About ON Semiconductor

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in ON usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 8 extraordinary options activities for ON Semiconductor. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 37% leaning bullish and 50% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $256,450, and 6 are calls, amounting to $287,000.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $30.0 to $75.0 for ON Semiconductor over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of ON Semiconductor stands at 658.43, with a total volume reaching 2,471.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in ON Semiconductor, situated within the strike price corridor from $30.0 to $75.0, throughout the last 30 days.

ON Semiconductor 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ON PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 03/20/26 $1.84 $1.72 $1.78 $40.00 $178.0K 2.6K 1.0K ON CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/28/25 $1.12 $1.11 $1.11 $48.50 $98.7K 426 66 ON PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $26.15 $25.7 $26.15 $75.00 $78.4K 0 30 ON CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/18/26 $23.35 $23.05 $23.05 $30.00 $46.1K 21 20 ON CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/05/25 $0.94 $0.87 $0.94 $51.00 $45.2K 157 496

About ON Semiconductor

Onsemi is a supplier of power semiconductors and sensors focused on the automotive and industrial markets. Onsemi is the second-largest power chipmaker in the world and the largest supplier of image sensors to the automotive market. While the firm used to be highly vertically integrated, it now pursues a hybrid manufacturing strategy for flexible capacity. Onsemi is pivoting to focus on emerging applications like electric vehicles, autonomous vehicles, industrial automation, and renewable energy.

Having examined the options trading patterns of ON Semiconductor, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of ON Semiconductor

With a volume of 3,685,794, the price of ON is down -0.21% at $48.21.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 75 days.

What The Experts Say On ON Semiconductor

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $55.4.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for ON Semiconductor, targeting a price of $56. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Baird keeps a Neutral rating on ON Semiconductor with a target price of $56. * An analyst from Rosenblatt persists with their Neutral rating on ON Semiconductor, maintaining a target price of $50. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Equal-Weight rating on ON Semiconductor, maintaining a target price of $55. * An analyst from TD Cowen persists with their Buy rating on ON Semiconductor, maintaining a target price of $60.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

