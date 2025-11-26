Ambarella Unusual Options Activity For November 26

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in AMBA usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 18 extraordinary options activities for Ambarella. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 38% leaning bullish and 22% bearish. Among these notable options, 7 are puts, totaling $978,493, and 11 are calls, amounting to $2,035,257.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $77.5 to $115.0 for Ambarella over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Ambarella stands at 163.91, with a total volume reaching 4,367.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Ambarella, situated within the strike price corridor from $77.5 to $115.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMBA CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/15/26 $13.0 $12.0 $13.0 $77.50 $848.9K 4 1.0K AMBA CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/15/26 $13.0 $11.1 $13.0 $77.50 $547.3K 4 1.5K AMBA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/15/26 $13.6 $13.0 $13.0 $77.50 $377.4K 4 333 AMBA PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/28/25 $12.9 $10.0 $11.43 $89.00 $295.7K 269 261 AMBA PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/28/25 $11.7 $8.8 $10.25 $88.00 $246.0K 259 3

About Ambarella

Ambarella Inc is a developer of semiconductor processing solutions for high-definition video capture, sharing, and display. The firm's solutions are sold to original design manufacturers and original equipment manufacturers to be designed for use in infrastructure broadcast encoders, wearable device cameras, automotive cameras, security cameras, consumer cameras, and industrial and robotic applications. The company's system-on-a-chip designs, based on its proprietary technology platform, are configurable to applications in various end markets. Geographical presence in Taiwan, Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and the United States. The firm derives the majority of its revenue from Taiwan.

Current Position of Ambarella

With a trading volume of 2,586,416, the price of AMBA is down by -12.55%, reaching $79.55.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 91 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About Ambarella

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $101.4.

* In a cautious move, an analyst from Needham downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $100. * An analyst from Stifel downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $100. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Rosenblatt keeps a Buy rating on Ambarella with a target price of $100. * An analyst from Rosenblatt has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Ambarella, which currently sits at a price target of $115. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B of A Securities keeps a Neutral rating on Ambarella with a target price of $92.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.