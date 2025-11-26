This Is What Whales Are Betting On Hims & Hers Health

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Hims & Hers Health.

Looking at options history for Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) we detected 25 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 44% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 40% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $435,048 and 22, calls, for a total amount of $1,403,290.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $3.0 to $60.0 for Hims & Hers Health over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Hims & Hers Health options trades today is 1483.33 with a total volume of 6,561.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Hims & Hers Health's big money trades within a strike price range of $3.0 to $60.0 over the last 30 days.

Hims & Hers Health Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HIMS CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $37.4 $33.0 $37.39 $3.00 $373.9K 10.6K 127 HIMS PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $6.35 $5.85 $5.9 $37.00 $354.0K 519 608 HIMS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/26/25 $4.45 $4.4 $4.4 $38.00 $143.4K 488 0 HIMS CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $8.75 $8.55 $8.75 $60.00 $87.5K 2.7K 161 HIMS CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $37.4 $33.0 $37.39 $3.00 $78.5K 10.6K 27

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers, launched in 2017, is a telehealth platform that connects patients and healthcare providers to offer treatment options for specialties like erectile dysfunction, hair loss, skin care, mental health, and weight loss. Its offerings include generic, branded, and compounded prescription drugs as well as over-the-counter medicines, cosmetics, and supplements. The platform, which has more than 2 million subscribers, is available in all 50 states and certain European markets like the UK. It includes provider networks, electronic medical records, cloud pharmacy fulfillment, and personalization capabilities. Hims does not take insurance and only accepts payments directly from customers.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Hims & Hers Health, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Hims & Hers Health

Trading volume stands at 6,413,084, with HIMS's price up by 2.24%, positioned at $37.92.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 89 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Hims & Hers Health

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $58.5.

* An analyst from BTIG downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $85. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from B of A Securities continues to hold a Underperform rating for Hims & Hers Health, targeting a price of $32.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.