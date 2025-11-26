Walmart Unusual Options Activity For November 26

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Walmart (NYSE:WMT), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in WMT usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 34 extraordinary options activities for Walmart. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 55% leaning bullish and 38% bearish. Among these notable options, 10 are puts, totaling $1,035,540, and 24 are calls, amounting to $1,527,655.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $90.0 to $160.0 for Walmart over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Walmart options trades today is 6465.82 with a total volume of 38,627.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Walmart's big money trades within a strike price range of $90.0 to $160.0 over the last 30 days.

Walmart 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WMT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $4.05 $3.8 $3.8 $105.00 $315.1K 5.2K 833 WMT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/20/26 $5.0 $4.8 $4.86 $110.00 $243.2K 1.5K 1.3K WMT CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $5.2 $5.15 $5.2 $105.00 $218.9K 12.7K 2.1K WMT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/28/25 $2.97 $2.79 $2.94 $105.00 $146.7K 3.0K 361 WMT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $1.46 $1.34 $1.34 $95.00 $137.4K 8.0K 2.4K

About Walmart

Since its founding in 1962, Walmart has become the world's largest retailer, operating over 10,700 stores globally (including 4,600 namesake locations on its home turf and another 600 Sam's Club outlets) and growing its e-commerce presence, attracting 270 million customers weekly. In aggregate, the firm posted more than $680 billion in fiscal 2025 sales. Its core operations span three reporting segments: Walmart US (68% of fiscal 2025 sales), Walmart International (18%), and Sam's Club (14%). Within the US, nearly 60% of its $465 billion in fiscal 2025 revenue came from its grocery offerings, with another quarter from general merchandise. Internationally, Walmart's operations are concentrated in Mexico, though it also has budding exposure to India.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Walmart, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Walmart

Currently trading with a volume of 7,159,726, the WMT's price is up by 2.1%, now at $109.25.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 85 days.

Expert Opinions on Walmart

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $118.6.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Telsey Advisory Group has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Walmart, which currently sits at a price target of $118. * An analyst from Keybanc persists with their Overweight rating on Walmart, maintaining a target price of $120. * An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Overweight rating on Walmart, maintaining a target price of $110. * An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Overweight rating on Walmart, maintaining a target price of $129. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from RBC Capital lowers its rating to Outperform with a new price target of $116.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Walmart options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.