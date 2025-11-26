10 Health Care Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MRK PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $95.00 $67.7K 4.0K 1.1K DCTH CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/15/26 $12.50 $28.0K 94 200 ALKS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $31.00 $63.6K 2.2K 177 JANX CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $35.00 $63.5K 1.0K 132 TMDX CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/17/26 $120.00 $341.3K 342 104 PACS CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $35.00 $44.5K 525 90 MOH PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $135.00 $37.4K 114 48 HQY CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $100.00 $26.8K 436 35 BDX CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/21/28 $250.00 $26.4K 84 20 LLY CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/18/26 $1100.00 $63.4K 131 10

• Regarding MRK (NYSE:MRK), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 51 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 729 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $67.7K, with a price of $93.0 per contract. There were 4003 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1103 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DCTH (NASDAQ:DCTH), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 170 day(s) on May 15, 2026. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $12.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.0K, with a price of $140.0 per contract. There were 94 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 200 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ALKS (NASDAQ:ALKS), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 23 day(s) on December 19, 2025. Parties traded 849 contract(s) at a $31.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $63.6K, with a price of $75.0 per contract. There were 2237 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 177 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For JANX (NASDAQ:JANX), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 23 day(s) on December 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $63.5K, with a price of $635.0 per contract. There were 1026 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 132 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TMDX (NASDAQ:TMDX), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 142 day(s) on April 17, 2026. This event was a transfer of 93 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $341.3K, with a price of $3670.0 per contract. There were 342 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 104 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PACS (NYSE:PACS), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 114 day(s) on March 20, 2026. Parties traded 84 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.5K, with a price of $530.0 per contract. There were 525 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 90 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MOH (NYSE:MOH), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 204 day(s) on June 18, 2026. Parties traded 23 contract(s) at a $135.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.4K, with a price of $1630.0 per contract. There were 114 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 48 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HQY (NASDAQ:HQY), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 23 day(s) on December 19, 2025. Parties traded 34 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.8K, with a price of $790.0 per contract. There were 436 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 35 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BDX (NYSE:BDX), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 786 day(s) on January 21, 2028. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.4K, with a price of $1320.0 per contract. There were 84 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 20 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LLY (NYSE:LLY), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 296 day(s) on September 18, 2026. Parties traded 4 contract(s) at a $1100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $63.4K, with a price of $15852.0 per contract. There were 131 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

