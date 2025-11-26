10 Financials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HOOD PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/05/25 $120.00 $25.7K 1.5K 2.2K COIN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/05/25 $280.00 $28.7K 901 641 C PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/05/25 $99.00 $30.1K 701 578 GS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/26 $700.00 $41.4K 1.1K 399 PGR PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $220.00 $360.5K 314 353 JPM PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $320.00 $41.9K 321 318 MET PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $72.50 $195.0K 150 300 GLXY CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $25.00 $30.2K 549 233 SCHW CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $100.00 $26.1K 2.1K 104 GPN PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $70.00 $30.6K 72 54

• For HOOD (NASDAQ:HOOD), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 9 day(s) on December 5, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.7K, with a price of $257.0 per contract. There were 1594 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2216 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For COIN (NASDAQ:COIN), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 9 day(s) on December 5, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $280.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.7K, with a price of $287.0 per contract. There were 901 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 641 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding C (NYSE:C), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on December 5, 2025. Parties traded 538 contract(s) at a $99.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.1K, with a price of $56.0 per contract. There were 701 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 578 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GS (NYSE:GS), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 142 day(s) on April 17, 2026. This event was a transfer of 21 contract(s) at a $700.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.4K, with a price of $1975.0 per contract. There were 1132 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 399 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PGR (NYSE:PGR), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 114 day(s) on March 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 350 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $360.5K, with a price of $1030.0 per contract. There were 314 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 353 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For JPM (NYSE:JPM), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 51 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 23 contract(s) at a $320.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.9K, with a price of $1825.0 per contract. There were 321 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 318 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MET (NYSE:MET), we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 415 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $72.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $195.0K, with a price of $650.0 per contract. There were 150 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 300 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GLXY (NASDAQ:GLXY), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 23 day(s) on December 19, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.2K, with a price of $302.0 per contract. There were 549 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 233 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SCHW (NYSE:SCHW), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 114 day(s) on March 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.1K, with a price of $261.0 per contract. There were 2128 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 104 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GPN (NYSE:GPN), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 204 day(s) on June 18, 2026. Parties traded 52 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.6K, with a price of $590.0 per contract. There were 72 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 54 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

