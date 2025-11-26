10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/28/25 $215.00 $118.4K 5.9K 35.3K PLTR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/28/25 $170.00 $35.4K 28.1K 34.9K MSFT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/28/25 $485.00 $36.5K 5.2K 11.1K INTC CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $40.00 $830.0K 90.2K 8.5K MSTR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/05/25 $200.00 $70.7K 9.0K 7.8K BMNR CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/28/25 $31.00 $30.0K 5.1K 3.2K AVGO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/05/25 $420.00 $30.2K 1.3K 2.5K MRVL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $90.00 $115.3K 11.8K 2.4K NVDA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/18/26 $180.00 $36.1K 9.1K 2.3K CSCO CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/20/26 $75.00 $318.0K 7.0K 2.2K

• Regarding AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on November 28, 2025. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $215.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $118.4K, with a price of $237.0 per contract. There were 5938 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 35300 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PLTR (NASDAQ:PLTR), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on November 28, 2025. Parties traded 600 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.4K, with a price of $59.0 per contract. There were 28182 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 34966 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on November 28, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $485.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.5K, with a price of $365.0 per contract. There were 5208 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 11114 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 51 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 5000 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $830.0K, with a price of $166.0 per contract. There were 90236 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8570 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSTR (NASDAQ:MSTR), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on December 5, 2025. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $70.7K, with a price of $142.0 per contract. There were 9073 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7862 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BMNR (AMEX:BMNR), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on November 28, 2025. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $31.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.0K, with a price of $60.0 per contract. There were 5151 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3290 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AVGO (NASDAQ:AVGO), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 9 day(s) on December 5, 2025. This event was a transfer of 96 contract(s) at a $420.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.2K, with a price of $315.0 per contract. There were 1341 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2517 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MRVL (NASDAQ:MRVL), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 23 day(s) on December 19, 2025. Parties traded 186 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $115.3K, with a price of $620.0 per contract. There were 11824 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2499 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 296 day(s) on September 18, 2026. Parties traded 14 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.1K, with a price of $2583.0 per contract. There were 9115 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2340 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CSCO (NASDAQ:CSCO), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 114 day(s) on March 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 600 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $318.0K, with a price of $530.0 per contract. There were 7045 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2279 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

