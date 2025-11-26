This Is What Whales Are Betting On Qualcomm

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Qualcomm.

Looking at options history for Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) we detected 19 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 52% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 47% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $470,979 and 12, calls, for a total amount of $516,361.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $140.0 to $185.0 for Qualcomm during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Qualcomm's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Qualcomm's whale activity within a strike price range from $140.0 to $185.0 in the last 30 days.

Qualcomm Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume QCOM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/05/25 $6.3 $6.25 $6.3 $170.00 $99.0K 414 169 QCOM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/05/25 $6.25 $6.2 $6.25 $170.00 $96.2K 414 323 QCOM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/05/25 $6.25 $6.25 $6.25 $170.00 $86.9K 414 562 QCOM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/20/26 $8.7 $8.6 $8.7 $170.00 $71.7K 900 366 QCOM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/05/25 $6.3 $6.2 $6.2 $170.00 $65.1K 414 667

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm develops and licenses wireless technology and designs chips for smartphones. The company's key patents revolve around CDMA and OFDMA technologies, which are standards in wireless communications that are the backbone of all 3G, 4G, and 5G networks. Qualcomm's IP is licensed by virtually all wireless device makers. The firm is also the world's largest wireless chip vendor, supplying nearly every premier handset maker with leading-edge processors. Qualcomm also sells RF-front end modules into smartphones, as well as chips into automotive and Internet of Things markets.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Qualcomm, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Qualcomm

Trading volume stands at 2,106,442, with QCOM's price up by 0.43%, positioned at $164.0.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 70 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Qualcomm

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $197.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from UBS has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Qualcomm, which currently sits at a price target of $185. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Rosenblatt keeps a Buy rating on Qualcomm with a target price of $225. * An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Qualcomm, which currently sits at a price target of $175. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Mizuho continues to hold a Outperform rating for Qualcomm, targeting a price of $200. * An analyst from Piper Sandler persists with their Overweight rating on Qualcomm, maintaining a target price of $200.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Qualcomm with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.