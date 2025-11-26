Baidu Unusual Options Activity For November 26

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Baidu.

Looking at options history for Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) we detected 8 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 12% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 62% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $71,020 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $473,250.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $60.0 and $130.0 for Baidu, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Baidu's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Baidu's significant trades, within a strike price range of $60.0 to $130.0, over the past month.

Baidu Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BIDU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $3.4 $3.2 $3.2 $130.00 $160.0K 4.9K 655 BIDU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/28 $38.55 $37.0 $37.0 $110.00 $96.2K 37 26 BIDU CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $4.15 $3.7 $3.9 $120.00 $68.2K 7.4K 210 BIDU CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/21/28 $68.0 $66.5 $66.5 $60.00 $66.5K 15 10 BIDU CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $22.0 $22.0 $22.0 $100.00 $55.0K 1.3K 25

About Baidu

Baidu is the largest internet search engine in China with over 50% share of the search engine market in 2024 per web analytics firm, Statcounter. The firm generated 70% of core revenue from online marketing services from its search engine in 2024. Outside its search engine, Baidu is a technology-driven company and its other major growth initiatives are artificial intelligence cloud, video streaming services, voice recognition technology, and autonomous driving.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Baidu, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Baidu's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 725,466, the BIDU's price is down by -0.88%, now at $116.84.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 83 days.

What The Experts Say On Baidu

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $138.8.

* An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Baidu, which currently sits at a price target of $130. * An analyst from Benchmark persists with their Buy rating on Baidu, maintaining a target price of $158. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for Baidu, targeting a price of $100. * An analyst from Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Baidu, which currently sits at a price target of $155. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B of A Securities keeps a Buy rating on Baidu with a target price of $151.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.