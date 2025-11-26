Spotlight on Super Micro Computer: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in SMCI usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 63 extraordinary options activities for Super Micro Computer. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 57% leaning bullish and 33% bearish. Among these notable options, 48 are puts, totaling $4,255,299, and 15 are calls, amounting to $1,099,358.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $10.0 to $120.0 for Super Micro Computer during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Super Micro Computer options trades today is 4111.41 with a total volume of 159,003.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Super Micro Computer's big money trades within a strike price range of $10.0 to $120.0 over the last 30 days.

Super Micro Computer 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SMCI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $6.85 $6.8 $6.84 $33.00 $770.8K 6.9K 3.3K SMCI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/18/26 $1.16 $1.14 $1.14 $120.00 $225.2K 12.9K 998 SMCI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $0.74 $0.74 $0.74 $60.00 $222.0K 10.9K 4.5K SMCI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/26 $6.9 $6.85 $6.85 $33.00 $146.6K 6.9K 4.5K SMCI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/28/25 $0.36 $0.35 $0.35 $32.00 $136.1K 4.3K 6.1K

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer Inc provides high-performance server technology services to cloud computing, data centers, high-performance computing, and the Internet of Things embedded markets. Its solutions include servers, storage systems, modular blade servers, workstations, full-rack scale solutions, networking devices, server sub-systems, and server management. These turn-key solutions are designed, developed, validated, and installed for AI datacenters. The company has one operating segment that develops and provides high-performance server solutions based upon a, modular and open-standard architecture. More than half of the firm's revenue is generated in the United States, with the rest coming from Europe, Asia, and other regions.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Super Micro Computer, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Super Micro Computer Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 8,272,237, the SMCI's price is up by 1.97%, now at $33.12.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 76 days.

What The Experts Say On Super Micro Computer

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $49.6.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Wedbush persists with their Neutral rating on Super Micro Computer, maintaining a target price of $42. * An analyst from Rosenblatt persists with their Buy rating on Super Micro Computer, maintaining a target price of $55. * In a positive move, an analyst from KGI Securities has upgraded their rating to Outperform and adjusted the price target to $60. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Neutral rating on Super Micro Computer with a target price of $40. * An analyst from Needham persists with their Buy rating on Super Micro Computer, maintaining a target price of $51.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Super Micro Computer options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.