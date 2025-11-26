Looking At Micron Technology's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Micron Technology. Our analysis of options history for Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) revealed 99 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 31% of traders were bullish, while 35% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 43 were puts, with a value of $5,518,721, and 56 were calls, valued at $3,210,749.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $70.0 and $320.0 for Micron Technology, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Micron Technology's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Micron Technology's significant trades, within a strike price range of $70.0 to $320.0, over the past month.

Micron Technology 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MU PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 02/20/26 $23.75 $23.6 $23.62 $220.00 $491.7K 1.8K 962 MU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/20/26 $23.9 $23.75 $23.81 $220.00 $407.2K 1.8K 1.9K MU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/20/26 $23.85 $23.65 $23.75 $220.00 $398.8K 1.8K 3.3K MU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/20/26 $23.55 $23.5 $23.55 $220.00 $393.7K 1.8K 514 MU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/20/26 $23.65 $23.6 $23.64 $220.00 $340.1K 1.8K 698

About Micron Technology

Micron is one of the largest semiconductor companies in the world, specializing in memory and storage chips. Its primary revenue stream comes from dynamic random access memory, or DRAM, and it also has minority exposure to not-and or NAND, flash chips. Micron serves a global customer base, selling chips into data centers, mobile phones, consumer electronics, and industrial and automotive applications. The firm is vertically integrated.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Micron Technology, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Micron Technology

With a trading volume of 6,482,028, the price of MU is up by 2.09%, reaching $229.23.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 21 days from now.

Expert Opinions on Micron Technology

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $300.6.

* An analyst from Rosenblatt has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Micron Technology, which currently sits at a price target of $300. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Overweight rating for Micron Technology, targeting a price of $338. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Micron Technology, which currently sits at a price target of $325. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Mizuho continues to hold a Outperform rating for Micron Technology, targeting a price of $265. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from UBS continues to hold a Buy rating for Micron Technology, targeting a price of $275.

