Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on DKNG Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on DraftKings. Our analysis of options history for DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) revealed 9 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 66% of traders were bullish, while 22% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 4 were puts, with a value of $158,170, and 5 were calls, valued at $233,292.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $25.0 to $50.0 for DraftKings during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for DraftKings options trades today is 5979.88 with a total volume of 5,333.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for DraftKings's big money trades within a strike price range of $25.0 to $50.0 over the last 30 days.

DraftKings Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DKNG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/20/26 $3.75 $3.65 $3.75 $32.50 $74.8K 6.0K 230 DKNG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $1.44 $1.42 $1.44 $35.00 $66.4K 22.8K 896 DKNG PUT TRADE BULLISH 02/20/26 $2.39 $2.25 $2.25 $30.00 $56.2K 4.4K 250 DKNG PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/15/26 $4.65 $4.6 $4.65 $32.50 $40.9K 575 75 DKNG CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $9.5 $9.25 $9.5 $30.00 $38.0K 619 51

About DraftKings

DraftKings got its start in 2012 as an innovator in daily fantasy sports. Then, following a Supreme Court ruling in 2018 that allowed states to legalize online sports wagering, the company expanded into online sports and casino gambling, where it generally holds the number-two or -three revenue share position across states where it competes. DraftKings is now live with online or retail sports betting in 28 states and i-gaming in 5 states, with both products available to around 40% of Canada's population. In 2024, sports revenue was 61% of total sales, i-gaming 32%, and fantasy and lottery 7%. The company plans to launch a predictive event platform in late 2025 and also operates a non-fungible token commission-based marketplace and develops and licenses online gaming products.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with DraftKings, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is DraftKings Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 3,975,609, with DKNG's price up by 0.06%, positioned at $31.69.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 78 days.

What The Experts Say On DraftKings

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $46.2.

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on DraftKings, which currently sits at a price target of $40. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Bernstein continues to hold a Outperform rating for DraftKings, targeting a price of $50. * An analyst from Needham has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $52. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Susquehanna continues to hold a Positive rating for DraftKings, targeting a price of $48. * An analyst from Bernstein persists with their Outperform rating on DraftKings, maintaining a target price of $41.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.