What the Options Market Tells Us About Spotify Technology

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SPOT, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 22 options trades for Spotify Technology.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 36% bullish and 45%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $27,860, and 21, calls, for a total amount of $1,525,975.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $450.0 to $840.0 for Spotify Technology over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Spotify Technology's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Spotify Technology's whale activity within a strike price range from $450.0 to $840.0 in the last 30 days.

Spotify Technology Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SPOT CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $120.45 $119.0 $119.0 $600.00 $285.6K 94 25 SPOT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $105.5 $104.0 $105.5 $500.00 $211.0K 143 35 SPOT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $62.75 $58.3 $60.96 $590.00 $152.4K 60 25 SPOT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $104.95 $103.55 $103.6 $500.00 $103.6K 143 5 SPOT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/28/25 $55.1 $50.25 $55.1 $542.50 $88.1K 1 17

About Spotify Technology

Spotify is the leading global music streaming service provider, with over 700 million monthly active users and 280 million paying subscribers, with the latter constituting the firm's premium segment. Most of the firm's revenue and nearly all its gross profit come from the subscribers, who pay a monthly fee to access a music library that consists of most of the most popular songs ever recorded, including all from the major record labels. The firm also sells separate audiobook subscriptions and integrates podcasts within its standard music app. Podcast content is not exclusive and is typically free to access on other platforms. Ad-supported users can access a similar music catalog but cannot customize a similar on-demand experience.

In light of the recent options history for Spotify Technology, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Spotify Technology's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 493,564, the price of SPOT is up by 0.3%, reaching $587.22.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 69 days from now.

What The Experts Say On Spotify Technology

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $746.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Guggenheim continues to hold a Buy rating for Spotify Technology, targeting a price of $800. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Rosenblatt keeps a Neutral rating on Spotify Technology with a target price of $700. * An analyst from Rosenblatt persists with their Neutral rating on Spotify Technology, maintaining a target price of $670. * An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Spotify Technology, which currently sits at a price target of $700. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Benchmark keeps a Buy rating on Spotify Technology with a target price of $860.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Spotify Technology with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.