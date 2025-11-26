A Closer Look at Marvell Tech's Options Market Dynamics

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bearish on Marvell Tech (NASDAQ:MRVL), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in MRVL often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 options trades for Marvell Tech. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 25% bullish and 75% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $28,350, and 11 calls, totaling $774,851.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $65.0 to $100.0 for Marvell Tech during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Marvell Tech's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Marvell Tech's whale activity within a strike price range from $65.0 to $100.0 in the last 30 days.

Marvell Tech Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MRVL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/28/25 $4.25 $3.95 $3.95 $83.00 $138.2K 3.5K 403 MRVL CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $2.59 $2.48 $2.48 $100.00 $124.0K 12.4K 1.1K MRVL CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $2.5 $2.4 $2.4 $100.00 $120.0K 12.4K 2.1K MRVL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $22.85 $21.45 $21.45 $65.00 $102.9K 1.8K 0 MRVL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/26/25 $6.45 $5.65 $5.65 $90.00 $84.7K 930 360

About Marvell Tech

Marvell Technology is a fabless chip designer focused on wired networking, where it has the second-highest market share. Marvell serves the data center, carrier, enterprise, automotive, and consumer end markets with processors, optical and copper transceivers, switches, and storage controllers.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Marvell Tech, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Marvell Tech's Current Market Status

With a volume of 1,254,808, the price of MRVL is up 2.97% at $85.91.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 6 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Marvell Tech

Over the past month, 4 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $93.75.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Goldman Sachs keeps a Neutral rating on Marvell Tech with a target price of $80. * An analyst from Susquehanna persists with their Positive rating on Marvell Tech, maintaining a target price of $100. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from UBS continues to hold a Buy rating for Marvell Tech, targeting a price of $110. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from HSBC lowers its rating to Hold with a new price target of $85.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

