Decoding Lululemon Athletica's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with LULU, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 uncommon options trades for Lululemon Athletica.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 58% bullish and 33%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $152,970, and 9 are calls, for a total amount of $681,144.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $160.0 to $230.0 for Lululemon Athletica over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Lululemon Athletica's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Lululemon Athletica's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $160.0 to $230.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Lululemon Athletica Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LULU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/26/25 $16.05 $9.5 $13.4 $180.00 $299.5K 92 179 LULU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/20/26 $14.7 $13.0 $13.43 $170.00 $66.9K 908 0 LULU PUT TRADE BULLISH 02/20/26 $16.8 $15.0 $15.0 $175.00 $60.0K 634 40 LULU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $15.85 $15.4 $15.42 $180.00 $58.5K 2.2K 108 LULU CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $10.85 $10.75 $10.85 $200.00 $54.2K 6.5K 217

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica designs, distributes, and markets athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and girls. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for both leisure and athletic activities such as yoga and running. Lululemon also sells fitness accessories, such as bags, yoga mats, and equipment. It sells its products through digital channels, a small number of wholesale partners, more than 780 company-owned stores in about two dozen countries in North America, Asia, and Western Europe, and about 40 franchised locations in the Middle East and Europe. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Lululemon Athletica, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Lululemon Athletica

With a trading volume of 355,150, the price of LULU is up by 2.28%, reaching $181.56.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 15 days from now.

Expert Opinions on Lululemon Athletica

3 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $222.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from BTIG lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $303. * An analyst from Goldman Sachs persists with their Neutral rating on Lululemon Athletica, maintaining a target price of $180. * An analyst from UBS persists with their Neutral rating on Lululemon Athletica, maintaining a target price of $183.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Lululemon Athletica with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.