Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Kohl's

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Kohl's (NYSE:KSS), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in KSS often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for Kohl's. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 50% bullish and 37% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $55,650, and 7 calls, totaling $315,916.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $15.5 to $27.5 for Kohl's over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Kohl's's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Kohl's's whale trades within a strike price range from $15.5 to $27.5 in the last 30 days.

Kohl's Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume KSS CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $5.95 $5.1 $5.1 $17.50 $101.9K 2.2K 202 KSS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $5.95 $4.9 $5.54 $27.50 $55.6K 25 0 KSS CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/05/25 $2.24 $1.98 $2.24 $21.00 $44.8K 1.1K 158 KSS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 11/28/25 $2.19 $1.81 $2.0 $21.00 $40.0K 940 254 KSS CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/28/25 $7.6 $7.4 $7.45 $15.50 $37.2K 869 0

About Kohl's

Kohl's operates about 1,150 department stores in 49 states that sell moderately priced private-label and national brand clothing, shoes, accessories, cosmetics, and home furnishings. Most of these stores are in strip centers. Kohl's also has a large digital sales operation. Women's apparel is Kohl's largest category, having generated 25% of its 2024 sales. The retailer, headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, opened its first department store in 1962.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Kohl's, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Kohl's's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 1,822,470, the KSS's price is up by 2.99%, now at $23.09.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 104 days.

What The Experts Say On Kohl's

4 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $19.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Telsey Advisory Group keeps a Market Perform rating on Kohl's with a target price of $16. * An analyst from Telsey Advisory Group persists with their Market Perform rating on Kohl's, maintaining a target price of $16. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Telsey Advisory Group keeps a Market Perform rating on Kohl's with a target price of $23. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group keeps a In-Line rating on Kohl's with a target price of $21.

