Decoding Nutanix's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with NTNX, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 15 options trades for Nutanix.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 53% bullish and 46%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $69,105, and 14, calls, for a total amount of $1,174,517.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $55.0 to $70.0 for Nutanix during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Nutanix's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Nutanix's whale activity within a strike price range from $55.0 to $70.0 in the last 30 days.

Nutanix Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NTNX CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $3.5 $3.3 $3.49 $60.00 $523.5K 689 1.7K NTNX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $1.65 $1.6 $1.6 $65.00 $158.7K 442 33 NTNX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $4.8 $4.6 $4.8 $55.00 $69.1K 53 175 NTNX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $1.65 $1.5 $1.6 $65.00 $59.0K 442 1.7K NTNX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $2.45 $2.45 $2.45 $62.50 $53.4K 1.6K 1.9K

About Nutanix

Nutanix Inc is engaged in cloud software, offering organizations a single platform for running applications and managing data anywhere. Its Nutanix Cloud Platform is designed to enable organizations to build a hybrid multicloud infrastructure, providing a consistent cloud operating model with a single platform for running applications and managing data in core data centers, at the edge, and in public clouds, all while supporting a variety of hypervisors and container platforms. The company operates a single operating and reportable segment based on a subscription business model. It conducts business in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and other Americas, with key revenue generated from the United States.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Nutanix, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Nutanix

With a volume of 3,877,888, the price of NTNX is up 1.2% at $59.02.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 0 days.

Expert Opinions on Nutanix

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $84.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Overweight rating on Nutanix, maintaining a target price of $78. * An analyst from Oppenheimer has revised its rating downward to Outperform, adjusting the price target to $90.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Nutanix with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.