Live Nation Entertainment Unusual Options Activity For November 25

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Live Nation Entertainment.

Looking at options history for Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) we detected 9 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 44% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 44% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $158,670 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $871,891.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $110.0 to $175.0 for Live Nation Entertainment over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Live Nation Entertainment's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Live Nation Entertainment's significant trades, within a strike price range of $110.0 to $175.0, over the past month.

Live Nation Entertainment Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LYV CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $7.3 $7.2 $7.3 $130.00 $263.8K 116 774 LYV CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $7.2 $7.1 $7.1 $130.00 $261.9K 116 1.1K LYV CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $7.0 $6.8 $6.9 $130.00 $153.8K 116 407 LYV PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $7.0 $6.5 $7.0 $130.00 $79.8K 1.2K 137 LYV PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $51.0 $47.0 $49.27 $175.00 $78.8K 94 0

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation is the largest live entertainment company in the world, serving as a concert promoter, venue operator, and ticketing platform. In addition, the firm generates revenue from sponsorships and advertising. With offices in 45 countries, Live Nation promotes concerts globally and it owned, operated, or had exclusive booking rights to nearly 400 venues worldwide at the end of 2024, which the firm says makes it the second-largest operator of music venues globally. In 2024, Live Nation promoted nearly 55,000 events, drawing more than 150 million fans. Ticketmaster is a dominant global ticketing service, selling almost 640 million tickets in 2024.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Live Nation Entertainment, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Live Nation Entertainment

With a volume of 1,788,924, the price of LYV is up 1.44% at $127.42.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 86 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Live Nation Entertainment

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $172.2.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Live Nation Entertainment, which currently sits at a price target of $172. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Overweight rating on Live Nation Entertainment, maintaining a target price of $170. * An analyst from Roth Capital persists with their Buy rating on Live Nation Entertainment, maintaining a target price of $176. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Susquehanna keeps a Positive rating on Live Nation Entertainment with a target price of $175. * An analyst from Evercore ISI Group persists with their Outperform rating on Live Nation Entertainment, maintaining a target price of $168.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Live Nation Entertainment options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.