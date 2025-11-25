Spotlight on Agilent Technologies: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with A, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 16 options trades for Agilent Technologies.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 68% bullish and 25%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $30,345, and 15, calls, for a total amount of $942,410.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $140.0 to $165.0 for Agilent Technologies during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Agilent Technologies's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Agilent Technologies's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $140.0 to $165.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Agilent Technologies Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume A CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $11.8 $11.0 $11.0 $150.00 $240.9K 1.4K 330 A CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $2.6 $1.7 $2.45 $165.00 $122.5K 2.4K 936 A CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $10.2 $8.8 $9.8 $150.00 $98.0K 1.4K 745 A CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $5.0 $4.8 $4.8 $160.00 $61.9K 1.0K 410 A CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $1.75 $1.45 $1.7 $165.00 $51.0K 2.4K 411

About Agilent Technologies

Originally spun out of Hewlett-Packard in 1999, Agilent has evolved into a leading life science and diagnostic firm. Today, Agilent's measurement technologies serve a broad base of customers with its three operating segments: life science and applied tools, cross lab consisting of consumables and services related to life science and applied tools, and diagnostics and genomics. Over half of its sales are generated from the biopharmaceutical, chemical, and advanced materials end markets, which we view as the stickiest end markets, but it also supports clinical lab, environmental, forensics, food, academic, and government-related organizations. The company is geographically diverse, with operations in the US and China representing the largest country concentrations.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Agilent Technologies, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Agilent Technologies Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,335,877, the price of A is up 2.76% at $157.84.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 92 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Agilent Technologies

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $172.0.

* An analyst from Barclays persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Agilent Technologies, maintaining a target price of $165. * An analyst from Baird has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Agilent Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $165. * An analyst from UBS persists with their Buy rating on Agilent Technologies, maintaining a target price of $180. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B of A Securities keeps a Neutral rating on Agilent Technologies with a target price of $165. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Citigroup keeps a Buy rating on Agilent Technologies with a target price of $185.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Agilent Technologies options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.