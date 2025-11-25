Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on MCD Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on McDonald's.

Looking at options history for McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) we detected 26 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 38% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 38% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $171,216 and 21, calls, for a total amount of $1,650,665.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $240.0 to $320.0 for McDonald's over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for McDonald's's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across McDonald's's significant trades, within a strike price range of $240.0 to $320.0, over the past month.

McDonald's Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MCD CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $11.15 $10.2 $11.15 $305.00 $385.7K 2.3K 348 MCD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $55.35 $53.6 $53.7 $270.00 $166.4K 55 31 MCD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/18/26 $73.9 $73.2 $73.2 $245.00 $153.7K 13 21 MCD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/18/26 $54.65 $53.2 $53.2 $270.00 $149.1K 236 28 MCD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/18/26 $57.2 $57.15 $57.2 $265.00 $125.7K 32 22

About McDonald's

McDonald's is the largest restaurant owner-operator in the world, with 2024 system sales of $131 billion across more than 43,000 stores and 115 markets. McDonald's pioneered the franchise model, building its footprint through partnerships with independent restaurant franchisees and master franchise partners around the globe. The firm earns roughly 60% of its revenue from franchise royalty fees and lease payments, with most of the remainder coming from company-operated stores across its three core segments: the United States, internationally operated markets, and international developmental/licensed markets.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding McDonald's, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of McDonald's

Trading volume stands at 1,825,024, with MCD's price up by 0.64%, positioned at $306.84.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 76 days.

Expert Opinions on McDonald's

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $327.6.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wells Fargo keeps a Overweight rating on McDonald's with a target price of $345. * An analyst from Baird has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on McDonald's, which currently sits at a price target of $325. * An analyst from Mizuho downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $300. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Overweight rating on McDonald's with a target price of $358. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Guggenheim keeps a Neutral rating on McDonald's with a target price of $310.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

