This Is What Whales Are Betting On Bloom Energy

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Bloom Energy. Our analysis of options history for Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) revealed 60 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 36% of traders were bullish, while 51% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 33 were puts, with a value of $2,261,120, and 27 were calls, valued at $5,832,862.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $28.0 to $175.0 for Bloom Energy over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Bloom Energy options trades today is 1069.65 with a total volume of 13,769.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Bloom Energy's big money trades within a strike price range of $28.0 to $175.0 over the last 30 days.

Bloom Energy Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/26 $40.3 $39.8 $40.3 $60.00 $1.2M 515 601 BE CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/17/26 $35.8 $35.7 $35.8 $60.00 $1.0M 515 300 BE CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $23.6 $23.1 $23.3 $70.00 $233.1K 1.8K 202 BE CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $23.1 $22.2 $23.1 $70.00 $231.0K 1.8K 102 BE PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $9.5 $9.3 $9.5 $80.00 $189.0K 2.0K 617

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems ("Energy Servers") for on-site power generation. Bloom Energy Servers are fuel-flexible and can use natural gas, biogas, and hydrogen to create 24/7 electricity for stationary applications. Bloom primarily sells its systems in the United States and internationally.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Bloom Energy, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Bloom Energy Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 8,649,258, the price of BE is down -2.95% at $92.74.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 93 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Bloom Energy

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $126.0.

* An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Bloom Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $155. * An analyst from Susquehanna persists with their Positive rating on Bloom Energy, maintaining a target price of $157. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Overweight rating for Bloom Energy, targeting a price of $129. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B of A Securities keeps a Underperform rating on Bloom Energy with a target price of $39. * An analyst from HSBC upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $150.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.