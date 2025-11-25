Decoding CoreWeave's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in CRWV usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 84 extraordinary options activities for CoreWeave. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 45% leaning bullish and 39% bearish. Among these notable options, 34 are puts, totaling $3,089,746, and 50 are calls, amounting to $2,828,460.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $30.0 to $210.0 for CoreWeave over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in CoreWeave's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to CoreWeave's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $30.0 to $210.0 over the preceding 30 days.

CoreWeave Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRWV PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $8.85 $8.5 $8.6 $60.00 $344.0K 4.9K 1.0K CRWV PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/17/26 $20.55 $20.2 $20.2 $72.50 $141.4K 36 70 CRWV PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/21/28 $30.9 $30.4 $30.4 $70.00 $136.8K 1.1K 45 CRWV PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/17/26 $18.55 $17.85 $17.85 $67.50 $124.9K 2 74 CRWV CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/20/26 $4.95 $4.65 $4.77 $100.00 $119.2K 2.1K 682

About CoreWeave

CoreWeave Inc is a modern cloud infrastructure technology company that offers the CoreWeave Cloud Platform which consists of proprietary software and cloud services that deliver the automation and efficiency needed to manage complex AI infrastructure at scale. Its platform supports the development and use of ground-breaking models and the delivery of the next generation of AI applications that are changing the way of living and working across the globe.

In light of the recent options history for CoreWeave, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is CoreWeave Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 21,017,418, the CRWV's price is down by -3.97%, now at $70.68.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 81 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About CoreWeave

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $143.0.

* An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Overweight rating on CoreWeave, maintaining a target price of $150. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group continues to hold a Outperform rating for CoreWeave, targeting a price of $160. * An analyst from JP Morgan downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $110. * An analyst from Macquarie has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on CoreWeave, which currently sits at a price target of $115. * An analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $180.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.