GE Aerospace Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with GE, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 uncommon options trades for GE Aerospace.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 25% bullish and 75%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $178,120, and 5 are calls, for a total amount of $278,470.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $220.0 to $320.0 for GE Aerospace over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in GE Aerospace's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to GE Aerospace's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $220.0 to $320.0 over the preceding 30 days.

GE Aerospace Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GE CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $43.15 $42.0 $42.0 $300.00 $126.0K 457 32 GE PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $6.35 $6.1 $6.35 $250.00 $101.6K 1.5K 160 GE CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/18/26 $91.5 $88.0 $90.45 $220.00 $54.2K 108 6 GE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $4.5 $4.3 $4.32 $280.00 $43.3K 3.2K 104 GE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $36.55 $35.1 $35.6 $270.00 $35.6K 208 15

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace is the global leader in designing, manufacturing, and servicing commercial aircraft engines, along with partner Safran in their CFM joint venture. With its massive global installed base of nearly 70,000 commercial and military engines, GE Aerospace earns most of its profits on recurring service revenue of that equipment, which operates for decades. GE Aerospace is the remaining core business of the company formed in 1892 with historical ties to American inventor Thomas Edison; that company became a storied conglomerate with peak revenue of $130 billion in 2000 until GE spun off its appliance, finance, healthcare, and wind and power businesses between 2016 and 2024.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with GE Aerospace, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of GE Aerospace

With a volume of 1,906,451, the price of GE is down -0.82% at $291.65.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 58 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About GE Aerospace

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $345.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on GE Aerospace, which currently sits at a price target of $325. * An analyst from B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on GE Aerospace, which currently sits at a price target of $365.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for GE Aerospace, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.